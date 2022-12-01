FWC proposes rule to protect cultural resources in Biscayne National Park

At its Nov. 30–Dec. 1 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed a rule to prohibit the placement of recreational and commercial traps within the boundaries of the Legare Anchorage site within Biscayne National Park.

The Legare Anchorage site is approximately 1.2 square miles and is east of Elliot Key. Cultural resources found throughout this area are vulnerable to physical damage caused from fishing gear that interacts with the seafloor. Trawling is already prohibited in this area. If approved, this rule will further protect threatened, submerged archeological resources in the area from potential damage that could occur during trap deployment and retrieval.

A final rule hearing for commercial and recreational trap regulations in the Legare Anchorage area will occur at a future Commission meeting.

For more information, including the Nov. 30–Dec. 1, 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”