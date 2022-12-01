AWS Validated Intetics as Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Partner for Technical Proficiency and Proven Client Success

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For demonstrating technical proficiency and proven client success, Intetics, a leading global technology company, achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server.



The introductory message was published in the AWS Partner Network Blog.

Since 2018, Intetics has been an APN Standard Consulting Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global community of partners that leverage AWS to build custom solutions and services.

AWS enables the company to build and deliver high-quality AWS offerings to organizations so that they can identify the best solutions for their challenges, either modernizing their business or launching new innovative products. Intetics has undergone rigorous technical validation and assessment of its AWS solutions and practices to guarantee that clients experience on-demand scalability, access technical subject matter experts, and leverage AWS to boost business processes.

With the new status of Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Partner, the company proceeds to help businesses plan, implement, and manage cloud migration and modernization of Windows-based solutions. This potentially can maximize the operational agility, security, and cost efficiency by leveraging expertise in implementing and migrating Microsoft Workloads.

“We are proud that our application for the Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery was approved. We are committed to helping you seamlessly adopt and implement AWS services at scale.”

Sergey Dudal, PM/Cloud Solutions CoE Leader, Intetics

The Intetics AWS offering is available here or in the APN Partner Solutions Finder.

By longtime assisting clients of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, in design, architecture development, migration, and managing their workloads and serverless applications on AWS, Intetics ensures organizations can achieve the following:

Innovation . By constantly expanding and enhancing the range of services, they are ready to take on projects in cloud migration, custom application development, and other innovative solutions.

. By constantly expanding and enhancing the range of services, they are ready to take on projects in cloud migration, custom application development, and other innovative solutions. Expertise . Leveraging significant investment in technical resource development, reflected in 8 AWS Service Validations and 5+ AWS Certifications, businesses can achieve reliable solutions straight from the strategic experts and experienced builders.

. Leveraging significant investment in technical resource development, reflected in 8 AWS Service Validations and 5+ AWS Certifications, businesses can achieve reliable solutions straight from the strategic experts and experienced builders. Global Reach. With the proprietary team formation methodology, including Remote In-Sourcing® and Offshore Dedicated Team® (ODT®), clients can capitalize on the best global talent with in-depth and diverse expertise.





More about building the strategy, support, and maintenance during cloud migration is available by the link.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.

Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 27+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com



