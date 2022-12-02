Homeowners in Central Florida Choose GAF-Master Elite Certified Roof Contractors

Premier roofing company in Central Florida, The Roof Guys, are proud to announce they are now GAF Master Elite Certified

The Roof Guys have been awarded Master Elite Certification from the nation’s leading manufacturer of reliable roofing materials.

THE VILLAGES , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofs are an essential component for protecting Florida homes from numerous weather threats, including high winds and heavy rainfall. Neglecting to hire a qualified contractor to repair or replace your roof could result in serious issues, including premature failure of your home roofing system.

GAF, the world’s leading shingle and roofing material brand, has developed an accredited certification program to combat these issues. Florida homeowners who choose GAF-approved contractors are protected by additional warranties that are not generally covered during installation.

For example, GAF provides homeowners with a workmanship warranty to guarantee that new roofs are properly installed.

GAF Master Elite Certification is a prestigious award that fewer than 2% of roofing contractors in the United States have achieved. The Roof Guys are proud to have received this award and believe it directly reflects their dedication to Florida communities for over the past 20 years.

The Roof Guys offers an extensive list of premier roofing services for residential customers throughout Central Florida. These services include leak detection, roofing shingle repairs, and total roof replacements.

Homeowners who choose The Roof Guys for their roof replacement needs are now protected by several additional warranties due to recent GAF certification, including:

- The Weather Stopper Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty

- Weather Stopper Silver Pledge® Limited Warranty

- Weather Stopper System Plus® Ltd Warranty

Qualifying for GAF Master Elite Certification is no small task. Roofing contractors must maintain an A+ rating with the BBB and have been in business for a minimum of 3 years.

GAF also states that eligible contractors must demonstrate an ongoing commitment to employee development through skilled training and educational programs. These requirements are in addition to numerous other ethical and professional standards that contractors are required to have exhibited within their communities.

Choosing a GAF Certified Master Elite Roofer can reduce the risk of numerous issues that could result from poor roofing services. GAF provides awards to contractors that utilize the highest quality of materials and guarantee proper installation. The Roof Guys are committed to continuously meeting and exceeding all GAF certification requirements.

The professionals at The Roof Guys remind homeowners of the importance of choosing a reputable and experienced contractor for all home roof repair and replacement needs. The Roof Guys are recognized as a top contractor on Angie’s List and maintain an A+ rating with the BBB.

Homeowners in the Central Florida area can contact The Roof Guys directly at 1-866-259-2364 for a free roofing estimate.

More About the Roof Guys

The Roof Guys is a reputable and licensed home roofing contractor located in Ocala, Florida. The Roof Guys provide full-service roofing for residential homeowners, including roof inspections, shingle replacement, and partial or total roof replacement services.