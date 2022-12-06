Steve and Gina Merritt Achieve Highest Rank, Senior Presidential Director, at Lifewave in Just 23 Days
The testimonies from X39 are life-changing and so emotional. The stories are what sell, and they are growing our business faster than we have ever experienced in our network marketing career.”PALM BEACH, FL, U.S., December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve and Gina Merritt recently made the biggest move in their network marketing career and are breaking records again. They are putting the network marketing industry on fire with newly patented stem cell reactivation technology and making a huge impact health-wise and financially in many people’s lives. Former Crowne Black Diamonds in Monavie, Steve and Gina recently smashed all records of a 19-year-old company, Lifewave, by achieving the highest rank possible, Senior Presidential Director in just 23 days. More importantly, they helped many of their friends hit the highest rank along with them. Steve and Gina Merritt are a force to be reckoned with and are confident they have found the best product in network marketing.
After praying and researching for over a year for the right product and opportunity, the Merritts found (with God’s favor) exactly what they were looking for, ensuring that their friends could be blessed with health and win big financially. Steve and Gina understand the importance of helping their team achieve success is key to winning big in network marketing. Over their career to date, they’ve helped 174 personal friends make a million dollars and more in their organization. They’re confident this run with Lifewave will allow them to make an even bigger impact.
The Merritts have found the best-kept secret in network marketing. They discovered a 19-year-old company that recently launched a product with state-of-the-art technology that raises GHK copper peptide within the body and reactivates a person’s own stem cells. It took 10 years of research and $4.5 million to bring the X39 Stem Cell Patch to market. The product has taken Lifewave from $20 million in annual sales to $280 million in the past two years. The X39 Stem Cell Patch currently makes up 80% of Lifewave’s sales.
One of the biggest reasons for Steve and Gina’s decision to make this important move was finding a product that was unique. Most network marketing companies have the same type of products (skin care, weight loss, vitamins, supplements, energy, CBD, essential oils, shampoo, etc.) that are also sold at department stores, health food stores, and on TV. The patent for the Stem Cell Reactivation X39 Patch Technology was recently approved and no other network or company has this product. Successful network marketers understand the power behind a product-based network, but it’s hard to find a company that has a product as unique as what the Merritts have their hands on with X39.
Stem cell reactivation technology is beneficial because stem cell activity declines with age. At 30 years of age, only half of a person’s stem cells are active, and by age 60, very few are active. Raising GHK copper peptide within the body stimulates nerve growth, increases collagen and elastin production, and improves tissue repair. The technology behind the X39 is sophisticated, but the average person understands the importance of keeping their stem cells healthy and active. Research on the Stem Cell Reactivation X39 Patch Technology including the 80 case studies, patents, doctor reviews, and testimonies can be found at www.StartX39.com.
“The testimonies from X39 are life-changing and so emotional,” says Gina. “The stories are what sell, and they are growing our business faster than we have ever experienced in our network marketing career. We are at the beginning stages of something that is going to be huge.”
“No one wants to live with stagnant stem cells,” says Steve. “We are talking about technology that is so affordable at just $99 USD per month. People today are realizing more that they must be proactive with their own personal health. When you have a product that works this good and fast and no other company has access to anything similar, you experience explosive growth.”
Steve and Gina have a passion for people. They have a true gift for helping their team succeed physically, financially, and spiritually. Just being involved with them has allowed their colleagues to live a peak performance life. People are praying and searching today for true mentors, with real products, to grow a successful business organically, and that is exactly what happens once they partner up with this power couple.
Since the Merritts enrolled in Lifewave, the United States has become the number one country in the company. That speaks volumes about the influence this couple has in the network marketing industry. Lifewave is currently open in 75 countries and expanding. Every international business leader around the globe watches to see what companies are experiencing major momentum in America. Once these leaders realize what the Merritts have with this unique X39 stem cell technology, expect this company to explode around the world.
Lifewave had been under the radar for 19 years in North America when Steve and Gina Merritt came in blazing. Hitting the highest rank in the company, Senior Presidential Director in just 23 days proves the potential of the X39 stem cell technology and how interested people are today in stem cell therapy. Steve and Gina have set their goal to play a big role in helping David Schmidt, the owner of Lifewave and inventor of X39, touch a billion homes through his patented wearable wellness technology.
“Steve and Gina are legendary direct-selling veterans. We share common cultures, goals, and missions. We are so pleased to welcome them to our Lifewave community,” says Lifewave President Lori Burgher.
“This will be bigger than anything we’ve ever done. The sooner you reach out to us the better position you will be in to succeed,” says Gina.
The Merritts have a proven track record for success. They are serious about partnering up with the right leaders that are praying and searching for an exceptional product and opportunity that will change not only their own lives but also the people they love and care about. Steve and Gina Merritt can be reached at www.SteveMerritt.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SGMerritt, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/stevemerritt/.
