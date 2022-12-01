Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,964 in the last 365 days.

Updated Educator Resource Focuses on Native Wildlife and Habitats

RALEIGH, N.C. (December 1, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Education Division recently released a free tool for North Carolina educators. North Carolina WILD Places: A Closer Look is a free, downloadable book about the state’s native wildlife and plant life.

“Educators often want students to know about the wildlife and habitats that live around them, but seem to have more access to resources on the tropical rain forest and African savannah than North Carolina,” said Tanya Poole, special initiatives coordinator with the Wildlife Commission. “Place-based education is critical to supporting students who will one day make decisions that impact local wildlife and natural resources.”

The book focuses on the three geographic regions of North Carolina and highlights the three to four ecosystems within each region. It also includes maritime ecosystems.

For elementary education, North Carolina WILD Places: A Closer Look can be used to address science content such as communities, life cycles, adaptations and habitats. For middle and high school education, the book also addresses concepts like energy transfer, human impacts on the environment, and the interdependence of living organisms.

Multiple generations of wildlife professionals collaborated to write the book, and it’s illustrated by Anne Marshall Runyon.

Educators can download a PDF copy of the book at ncwildlife.org/educator. Many other educational resources are available on the agency website, including short videos, lesson plans, wildlife profiles and additional resources on North Carolina wildlife and habitats.

You just read:

Updated Educator Resource Focuses on Native Wildlife and Habitats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.