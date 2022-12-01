Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,809 in the last 365 days.

Francisco Oliva Named Business Development Manager, South America for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Francisco Oliva has been named Business Development Manager for South America.

Francisco has both a Mechanical Engineering and MBA degree and brings over 30 years’ experience in the Industrial Gas industry working with Air Products (previously Indura) in South America. He has been instrumental in implementation and optimization of business development, processes, and project management for national and multinational companies in the areas of acquisitions, business development and procurement in South America.

Based in Santiago, Chile, he will manage and develop business opportunities there and in the entire South American territory, and will report to Emile Bado, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development and George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Cosmodyne.

“We look forward to be able to grow and expand our support of this important market with Francisco’s industry and market knowledge, and to further develop opportunities in this region” according to Emile Bado.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Francisco Oliva Named Business Development Manager, South America for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.