Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,871 in the last 365 days.

Cingulate Benzinga All Live Access Appearance Rescheduled for December 16

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on Friday December 16, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. CST. The appearance had previously been scheduled for Friday December 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

The discussion will address the current unmet needs in Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), as well as the expansion of Cingulate’s PTR platform into the anxiety therapeutic area. Dr. Schaffer will also provide a company overview.

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access, and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors.

About Cingulate® 
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations 
Thomas Dalton 
Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
TDalton@cingulate.com
913-942-2301

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
mkreps@darrowir.com
214-597-8200

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com
201-723-5805


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cingulate Benzinga All Live Access Appearance Rescheduled for December 16

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.