Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,919 in the last 365 days.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Delivers CES 2023 Keynote Address With Ram and Peugeot Unveiling New Concepts

/EIN News/ -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Delivers CES 2023 Keynote Address With Ram and Peugeot Unveiling New Concepts

AMSTERDAM, December 1, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. CEO Carlos Tavares has been invited by CES, the world’s most influential tech event, to deliver a keynote address on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas.

The keynote address includes the global unveils of the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept and the Peugeot Inception Concept. The presentation will chronicle Stellantis’ vision of making mobility clean, safe and affordable for all.

Loaded with exclusive advanced technology features and based on STLA Frame, the BEV-by-design body-on-frame architecture, the Ram Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.

The Peugeot Inception Concept will showcase how the brand takes advantage of the next generation of cockpit platforms to re-invent the whole automobile experience, redesigning the interior space and reshaping driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit.

The Stellantis keynote at CES 2023 is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST/11 p.m. CET on January 5, 2023. Details on press materials related to the event and streaming broadcast of the presentation will be available at a later date and posted on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

Additional Stellantis executives leading technology and brands will be available for media interactions.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Shawn MORGAN   +1 248 760 2621 – shawn.morgan@stellantis.com                        

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com 		 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Delivers CES 2023 Keynote Address With Ram and Peugeot Unveiling New Concepts

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.