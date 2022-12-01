Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Acting Governor Foley Extends Temporary Waiver of Regulations for Truckers Hauling Critically Needed Fuels

LINCOLN – Today, acting Governor Mike Foley signed Executive Order 22-07 to extend emergency relief on account of regional fuel shortages. The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel.

By facilitating increased fuel transportation, the order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals in order to make fuels more readily available to consumers.

The order, which extends Executive Order 22-06, is effective immediately and will remain in effect through December 31, 2022.

Complete text of the executive order is available by clicking here.