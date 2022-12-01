Watchfire Introduces Video Shot Clock at NADCE Show

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs and scoreboards, will introduce a new video shot clock at the National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit (NADCE) show, an annual event hosted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). Click to tweet.



The 2022 show will be held December 9-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. Watchfire’s latest innovations will be showcased in booth #436.

Designed to enhance the fan experience, the new video shot clock doubles as a shot clock and videoboard. It syncs with the game clock, and can be zoned to display lineups, welcome messages for teams and players, sponsor logos and fan prompts. The two-foot clock includes a perimeter light to indicate when the time has reached zero.

“Our new video shot clock is entirely unique in the industry,” said Jeff Morgan, Watchfire Sports Director. “The ability to create zones for advertising when not in game use means that the clock can actually pay for itself. We are excited to unveil the clock at NADCE, the premier conference for interscholastic athletic administrators across the country.”

The Watchfire staff will also be ready to discuss its full line of sports products, including prefabricated centerhung displays and scorer’s table with a high-resolution videoboard on the front. Each is engineered with true color calibration and looks great in any gym or field house lighting.

As the Official Scoreboard and Videoboard Manufacturer of the NFHS, Watchfire will sponsor a sweepstakes at the show for a Watchfire ReadyDisplay pre-assembled interior videoboard. NFHS member athletic administrators are eligible to enter the sweepstakes at booth #436 during NADCE

To learn more about Watchfire’s complete sports product line, visit watchfiresigns.com/NFHS.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com