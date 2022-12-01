Now Accepting Applications for Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship

Submission deadline is March 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., is now accepting applications for its 28th annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship. Ten awards of $1,000 each will be granted to qualifying students who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service and financial need.

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of Eric Dostie, a 5-year-old boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994, due to the high cost of his healthcare. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who either have hemophilia or von Willebrand disease, or who have a family member with hemophilia or von Willebrand disease. Applicants must be United States citizens, live in the United States, and be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college program in the United States.

“Since its inception 28 years ago, the Eric Dostie Memorial Scholarship has helped 280 students pursue their dreams of higher education,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises Inc. “At FFF, we understand the financial impact a bleeding disorder can have on individuals and their families. This scholarship is about ensuring a quality higher education remains within financial reach for these bright, talented young people.”

Scholarship applicants must submit a 400-word essay describing their motivation for pursuing higher education, their area of study, obstacles they have had to overcome, and how they plan to use their education to benefit and enrich humankind.

Congratulations to our 2022 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Andrew Morrison

Blake Skipworth

Caitlyn Myers

Christopher Ambrosio

Eliana Horowitz

James Cosman

Lily Tignor

Nathan Stone

Nicholas Leach

Rebecca Cox

The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2023. Recipients will be contacted in June 2023. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more about the program and to complete the application.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

