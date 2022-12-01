Innovation Lounges Announces New Team Members & Notable Upcoming Events
Innovation Lounges (ILM) recently released a list of upcoming events for 2023 and introduced its latest team members. It is with great pleasure that we announce that Innovation Lounges has strengthened the team. It has grown to include 4 new motivated and devoted people. "It's wonderful to see that team members come from a wide range of backgrounds, as our strength depends on this diversity and difference," says Susan Sadolin, CEO. "Because of our uniqueness, we are more effective".
The new members include Christophe Armengol, the COO for Innovation Lounges Miami, Gina Papier, as Senior Manager of Innovation Lounge Hamburg, and Odi Ventouri, Social Media & Marketing Manager. And Ralph de Klijn as an advisor and supporting Susan with the organization and strategy for the Innovation Lounges.
Christophe Armengol
COO for Innovations Lounges Miami, Christophe Armengol was Born into a family of hoteliers in the South of France. With an early career onboard cruise ships, Christophe moved to Miami in 2000 and brought over 30 years of experience across a range of industries from cruising yachting, gaming, and hospitality to real estate development including front-of-the-house management and supply chain departments.
Gina Papier
Gina Papier previously was active as Manager and HR executive for MV Werften., She has more than ten years of expertise and extensive knowledge in management roles and HR. Gina has also worked with Flight Centre Travel Group, one of the biggest travel agencies in the world. Gina will manage the day-to-day operations for Innovation Lounges Hamburg and support the management of the Miami and Hamburg Lounge member's.
Odi Ventouri
Odi has a wealth of experience working with various worldwide agencies and has shown to be a trustworthy partner in developing their networks. Odi is an expert in social media and marketing. Odi holds a master's degree in human resource management.
Ralph de Klijn
Ralph has 20+ years of experience in executive operations management, sales, and marketing for premium and luxury cruise sectors having worked with Silversea Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, and recently Ralph was part of the leadership team for Viking Ocean. Ralph is a visionary leader turning around non-performing organizations and drives on-trend change management. Establishing a track record of success in pre-opening, optimizing, and implementing strategies, he ensures greater productivity and profitability.
Upcoming 2023 Global events where ILM will be present:
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe (CSIE) November 30, 2022 - December 1, 2022)
The premier cruise design event in Europe is back. For another amazing Cruise Ship Interiors Expo, cruise lines, designers, outfitters, shipyards, and interior suppliers will come together.
Heimtextil January 10, 2023 @ 8:00 am - January 13, 2023 @ 5:00 pm)
More than 2,700 exhibitors and almost 67,000 trade visitors attend the Heimtextil international trade show for home and contract textiles in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
ILM Members Day Meeting in Hamburg Lounge (January 11, 2023)
Details will be released soon regarding this event.
German Superyacht Conference (23 Feb, 2023 @ Hotel Hafen Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany)
ILM will be attending the Superyacht Conference in Hamburg and hopes to see you there.
Seatrade Fort Lauderdale (March 27- March 30, 2023)
On March 27–30, 2023, Fort Lauderdale will host the world's cruise industry. Let's reconnect at Seatrade Cruise Global, no matter what your function is in the cruise industry or where you operate in the world.
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami (CSI) (June 6 – June 7, 2023)
In Miami, the center of the cruise industry, Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America brings together the whole interior supply chain on June 6-7, 2023.
SMM marine interiors (September 6– September 8, 2023, @ Hamburg)
The 30th SMM completely met all of the expectations that were set for it harboring great outcomes. After a protracted period of pandemic limitations, more than 30,000 guests from more than 100 countries and 2,000 exhibitors from every technological sector of the maritime industry were finally able to meet in person, in Hamburg. The next SMM will take place from September 3–September 6, 2024. ILM is looking forward to seeing you there.
Fort Lauderdale boat show 2023
The largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and produced by Informa Markets.
CSI London 2023 November 2023
The Focus On Circularity
Innovation Lounges encapsulates global reach, cutting-edge technologies for virtual product development, smooth order management, and immersive showrooms in Miami, Hamburg, and the metaverse. They are firmly committed to sustainability and circularity. The future of hospitality, maritime, tourism, and real estate investing lies in the Innovation Lounges Marketplace.
Collaboration and open communication are priorities at Innovation Lounges. They advocate the use of better, more durable, and low-maintenance materials. ILM strongly supports the development of furniture that is simpler to reuse and update, giving a strong emphasis on circularity.
Sneak Peek: Soon To Be Featured In The ILM Lounges
1. CrazyChair
CrazyChair consistently manufactures all hammocks, hanging seats, and stainless steel stands in Germany. Their products are all of the finest quality. The CrazyChair Collection's quality principles establish standards that wellness hotel and spa decision-makers, as well as cruise line management, have recognized. They incorporate their passion for beautiful, safe, and recognized solutions to the problems brought on by wind, weather, and adversity into their products, as well as their excitement for sea travel.
2. Dauerflora
Since 1989 DAUERFLORA has developed greening concepts tailored to reflect its diverse customer base vision.
Whether live, artificial, or preserved plants, DAUEFLORA has specialized in professional and creative designs while featuring technical expertise and applying their rich and tested experience.
3. Waterbury
Established in 1935 and still based in Birmingham, Waterbury is a 4th generation family-run business producing high-performance bathroom accessories for the hotel and contract market. Waterbury has built a reputation for quality, dependability, and fiercely competitive pricing, all of which are supported by first-rate customer service.
4. Shores Global
Scandinavian-inspired, Shores Global is an IMO and sustainability-focused outdoor furniture, pillows, and cushions manufacturer. Positioned in prominent hospitality properties, real estate development, residential, and the marine industry, Shores Global has offered U.S. manufacturing capabilities for over 10 years.
5. Liu Jo Living
From the creative vision of Liu Jo was born the custom-made living room. Craftsmanship, versatility, style, and sustainability come together to enter the home world and transform the furniture.
Liujo’s living collection is a declaration of intent: new forms and customizable materials open the space to new reading keys and give life to unique pieces.
About Innovation Lounges Marketplace;
Miami and Hamburg-based, Innovation Lounges Market Place provides a unique platform for various brands involved in design and property development across all commodities with a year-round showroom to feature their craftmanship and products while networking into new markets and customer bases.
Such partnership and showroom(s) offer developers, designers, executive-level buyers, owners, and purchasing decision-makers B2B consolidated solutions including trend-setting products while allowing for brand-specific identity in their projects.
Innovation Lounges Marketplace is located in Miami and Hamburg. For more information, visit innovationlounges.com.
Odigitria Ventouri
Innovation Lounges
