Changes in municipal taxes for the town of Cresbard effective January 1, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning January 1, 2023, the town of Cresbard is implementing a new municipal general sales and use tax rate of 2 percent.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on January 1 or July 1 each year, according to South Dakota Codified Law 10-52-9.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use and excise taxes.

Updated bulletins are free of charge and available January 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, download it on the Department of Revenue website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/#taxpdfs or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.

