The Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market To Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 7.60% During the Forecast Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is expanding due to an increase in the number of neurological disorders, an aging population, an increase in the incidence of traumatic brain injuries, accidents, and trauma cases, the emerging prevalence of brain tumors, and childhood hydrocephalus, among other factors. Furthermore, key players' focus is shifting toward the development of technologically advanced products and government initiatives to raise patient awareness about neurological disorders and their early diagnosis for proper management, among others.

DelveInsight’s Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies’ market shares, challenges, intracranial pressure monitoring devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Notable intracranial pressure monitoring devices companies such as Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, Integra LifeSciences, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, IRRAS AB, Luciole Medical AG, Saeum Meditec, Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix, ELCAT, Atys Medical, RIMED, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hyperfine, Neural Analytics, Inc. , and several others are currently operating in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

In September 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated a June recall of Integra intracranial pressure monitors as class I.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Overview

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are those that can be implanted inside the skull to monitor and sense the pressure inside the skull, sending measurements to a recording device. In general, two types of methods are used: invasive and non-invasive. Because of its high accuracy, the invasive method is widely used by doctors. Intracranial pressure monitoring devices aid in analyzing cranial pressure inside the head and associated injuries using invasive or non-invasive techniques.





Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market in 2021 and is expected to do so in the coming years. This is due to the high prevalence of hydrocephalus caused by various factors such as congenital hydrocephalus, brain aneurysms, and traumatic brain injury, among others, and the region’s growing elderly population, and high awareness of disease management and new product launches.

Furthermore, the well-established patient care system and patient and caregiver awareness of different types of neurosurgeries and products available for management are expected to aid in the growth of the North American intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

Moreover, the presence of key regional players and supportive reimbursement programs, creates enormous growth opportunities for the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Furthermore, market players’ consistent focus on the region in new product launches is expected to aid in the growth of the North American intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. One of the key factors driving the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is the increasing number of road traffic injuries and related trauma cases.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors is another major factor driving the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Brain tumors are associated with CSF accumulation in the brain, which leads to an increase in intracranial pressure inside the brain.

However, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market expansion has been stifled by a lack of skilled specialists for equipment operation and handling and the high cost of intracranial pressure device procedures.

Additionally, the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market experienced a temporary setback as necessary COVID-19 containment measures, such as country-wide lockdowns, were implemented. One of the major steps taken during this period was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, which reduced the market demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices as a large number of surgeries across various medical specialties were suspended due to either being non-essential, or several intensive care units were closed due to a reduction in the number of patients during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth for a short time.

However, the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is recovering, with the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, as a result of the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines around the world, presenting a positive future outlook for the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market CAGR 7.60% Projected Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 2.40 Billion Key Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, Integra LifeSciences, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, IRRAS AB, Luciole Medical AG, Saeum Meditec, Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix, ELCAT, Atys Medical, RIMED, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hyperfine, Neural Analytics, Inc., among others

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Assessment

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Technique: Invasive (External Ventricular Drainage (EVD), Microtransducer ICP Monitoring), Noninvasive (Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography, MRI/CT, Others) Market Segmentation By Product Type: Monitors, Probes, Catheters and Kits, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 7 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

