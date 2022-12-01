Submit Release
Fort Myers Dumpster by Precision Disposal Moves from temporary location in Lehigh Acres to Fort Myers

Dumpster Rental Fort Myers

Dumpster are being delivered on Florida's West Coast

Precision Disposal set out to help in relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian and has decided to stay for extended disaster relief work

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Disposal has been making headlines a lot lately- after just 2 months of active duty on the West Coast of Florida serving areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Dumpsters by Precision Disposal is moving to a permanent location in Fort Myers from it's pop-up base in Lehigh Acres.

Precision Disposal is founded on core values such as, transparency, honesty, hard work, and elite customer service. Throughout the past 2 months, THOUSANDS of dumpsters have been moved on the west coast of Florida alone- helping get businesses back online and homeowners on the path to rebuilding.

"Precision Disposal is here to stay, we made a commitment to being a part of recovery efforts, and that doesn't stop once the wind stops blowing, our services will be needed for months if not years as businesses and homeowners alike try to rebuild and get back to life as usual" per Nick Bennett, Founder, and co-owner

Precision Disposal is providing dumpster rental services in the following areas
Englewood
Sarasota
Port Charlotte
Punta Gorda
Pine Island
Fort Myers
Fort Myers Beach
Sanibel
Cape Coral
Bonita Springs
Estero
Naples
Marco Island

If you need a dumpster on the West Coast of Florida, Fort Myers dumpsters by Precision Disposal is now better positioned and closer to the epicenter of recovery efforts with their new location in Fort Myers at 19520 Unit B Honey Bear Lane

Nick Bennett & Jesse Roberts
Precision Disposal
+1 863-342-6416
