Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,787 in the last 365 days.

Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG)

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, as well as news and advanced market data on CVG, is available on Channelchek.

About CVG
At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for the customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek
Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Contact Information:
Sarah Littlefield
PR Specialist
sarah.littlefield@cvgrp.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG)

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.