JumpCloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

JumpCloud’s listing helps new customers find JumpCloud in AWS Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog of customers with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Customers will now have access to JumpCloud directly in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace customers can now easily find, purchase and deploy JumpCloud services to further help manage AWS and IT resources. With JumpCloud, IT admins can seamlessly and securely grant users access to AWS resources, manage Amazon Machine Images (AMI) and endpoint devices, and automate IT workflows. This helps solve the highest priorities for many small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IT admins: ease of use, multi-OS capabilities, connectivity, simplicity, and support for AWS products and services.

JumpCloud, an Open Directory Platform provider, is designed to securely connect employees to the resources they need to access. In the case of AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), JumpCloud can act as the identity provider (IdP) to provision users and group membership through its support for AWS IAM Identity Center as well as providing System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), and Secure Shell (SSH) key-based authentication with user event logging into AWS IAM. JumpCloud can act as the organization’s core directory or enable integration with pre-existing legacy directories.

Key benefits include:

Secure and manage Linux AMI and Windows Servers along with user and policy management across an organization’s workforce fleet of Windows, Apple, and Linux devices, all from one console.

Apply patches or deploy pre-built security policies like full-disk encryption, screen lock, block USB, and more to the entire fleet. Remotely install software applications and manage SSH keys for Linux.

Allow one-click user access to the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI), AWS Console Mobile Application, and other AWS products and services through JumpCloud’s identity management with AWS IAM Identity Center along with many other cloud, mobile, on-premise, and legacy applications.

Centrally manage SSH keys for users and add multi-factor authentication (MFA) and conditional access policies based on device or network trust to ensure Secure, Frictionless, Access TM to your AWS products and services.

to your AWS products and services. Meet compliance needs by monitoring, gathering, and troubleshooting user access activity in your cloud infrastructure with JumpCloud Cloud Insights.



About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

