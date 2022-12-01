All Is Not Well – A Perfect Balance Of Sentimentality, Darkness and Light Available on Amazon Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- “All Is Not Well,” the fourth novel by Tom Evans, is out, telling a mind-boggling story filled with twisting and turning events that will keep the readers biting their nails till the end. Noticeably different from all his other works, the author has undoubtedly done something very unique with the intriguing plot of this amazing psychological literary fiction.
The story is about an intelligent, gifted girl, a town and a sheriff. As the girl moves gradually into womanhood, the story unveils interesting turns on every page. Each chapter is flooded with accounts of interesting interactions and happenings. Luck and coincidence are the two primary factors that control the lives of the characters and the manner in which they come across each other. Evans has done an incredible job in bringing unscripted events and binding the coincidences of real life. The story does not consist of the usually clichéd moments; instead, the characters hold strong identities and stand visible with their distinct characteristics.
With every chapter introducing a new surprise to the readers, the novel consists of interlocking stories, with divergent timelines leading the characters towards an ending they deserve and is well-suited for them. The author also intends to dive into the accidental nature of life and how a series of events can change the entire course of our lives.
The girl is a once-in-a-generation athlete with the skills to defeat guys in any sport. And it gives her the advantage of becoming a strong character that numerous guys are intimidated considerably by. She is not a typical girl interested in girl things and goes through a life-altering event during her teens, nineteen to be specific. The entire story is about how she faces the challenges that come along due to the event she encounters. The town and the sheriff are two factors that are quite crucial to the entire plotline as well.
About The Author
Tom Evans is a librarian residing in New York. Apart from All Is Well, he has also written countless stories, poems and nonfiction. Some of his other works include "Where Do the Children Play," a story based on true events about a kidnapped and drowned boy. "In Elysian Fields" is a love story of a baseball player and a poet. "So Long Ma, I’m Only Bleeding," a sequel about the Barnes twins. Evans’s work is worth reading and truly incredible and hooks up the reader from the very first page.
