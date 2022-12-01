Registration Opens for Free Winter Indoor Archery Programs

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954

Eric Geib: (603) 536-3954

December 1, 2022

Holderness, NH – Are you interested in trying archery for the first time? This winter, the NH Fish and Game Department is once again offering free archery programs for beginner archers ages 12 and up who want to learn the ins and outs of shooting a bow and arrow. Programs will be held at Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, located at 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness, NH. Registration is now open.

Each archery program will meet one night a week, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., for four consecutive weeks:

January Programs:

• Beginner/Instructional – every Tuesday beginning January 10, 2023

• Beginner/Instructional – every Wednesday beginning January 4, 2023

February Programs:

• Beginner/Instructional – every Tuesday beginning February 7, 2023

• Beginner/Instructional – every Wednesday beginning February 1, 2023

Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Enrollment is limited to 8 participants per session.

All registration for these archery programs will be completed online. To register, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html. Under “View Classes at Owl Brook,” select “Learn to Hunt” and select the program dates you are interested in.

All equipment will be provided for the participants. If you prefer to bring your own equipment, be sure to have at least five arrows with target points.

“If archery is something you’ve wanted to do, come give it a try and join the fun!” said Tom Flynn, Owl Brook Facility Manager. “This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and get started in archery this winter.”

For directions to Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit http://www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook-directions.html.

Activities at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center are funded by federal Wildlife Restoration Funds, supported by your purchase of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.