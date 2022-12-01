Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,153 in the last 365 days.

NIX United Becomes Finalist of BIG Awards for Business 2022

NIX United

Big Awards for Business

The award recognizes companies, products, and individuals who are at the forefront of their respective industries

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG Awards for Business is an annual program that selects winners based on a one-of-a-kind scoring system that evaluates performance throughout various business domains.

"We are honored to be named one of the finalists among a list of 83 global leaders, as it demonstrates NIX’s dedication to providing top notch technology solutions, taking any challenge as an opportunity to excel, and surpassing the highest expectations of our clients," said Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX United.

NIX United is renowned for its remarkably dedicated involvement and focus on providing value to its customers' businesses. The company is capable of offering efficient process optimization and major technological breakthroughs to clients in various areas of business in order to enhance their long-term positions.

“This year’s nominees have shown that resilience and determination are needed in today’s economy,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group.

About NIX United

NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.

Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NIX United Becomes Finalist of BIG Awards for Business 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.