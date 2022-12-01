NIX United Becomes Finalist of BIG Awards for Business 2022
The award recognizes companies, products, and individuals who are at the forefront of their respective industriesST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG Awards for Business is an annual program that selects winners based on a one-of-a-kind scoring system that evaluates performance throughout various business domains.
"We are honored to be named one of the finalists among a list of 83 global leaders, as it demonstrates NIX’s dedication to providing top notch technology solutions, taking any challenge as an opportunity to excel, and surpassing the highest expectations of our clients," said Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX United.
NIX United is renowned for its remarkably dedicated involvement and focus on providing value to its customers' businesses. The company is capable of offering efficient process optimization and major technological breakthroughs to clients in various areas of business in order to enhance their long-term positions.
“This year’s nominees have shown that resilience and determination are needed in today’s economy,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn