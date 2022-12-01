Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,737 in the last 365 days.

The NCDOR Sets Interest Rate At 7 Percent

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue has set the interest rate at 7 percent for the period of January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. This is  an increase from 5 percent. The interest rate applies to overpayments of tax and assessments of tax.

NC General Statute 105-241.21 requires the Secretary of Revenue to establish the interest rate to be in effect during the six-month period on or before June 1 and December 1 of each year, respectively.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

You just read:

The NCDOR Sets Interest Rate At 7 Percent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.