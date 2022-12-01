Laos National Day

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States of America, I extend my warmest regards to the people of Laos on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The United States is proud of our strong people-to-people ties with Laos and our ongoing work to support Laos’s development goals in public health, education, agriculture, and economic growth. The vibrant Lao-American community in the United States continues to contribute to these efforts.

I look forward to expanding cooperation under the U.S.-Lao PDR Comprehensive Partnership and deepening our collaboration to build a lasting peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.