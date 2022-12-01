Visit Mesa Welcomes Back Visitors with New Outdoor Adventure Pass, Teams Up with Wildjoy, AZ Experts in All Things Fun
All-NEW Adventure Explorer Passport Rewards Guests for Checking ‘In’ and Checking Out
It’s my hope this collaboration will inspire our residents to discover their own backyard and educate visitors about all this area has to offer them. ”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for winter and the legions of visitors that flock to Greater Phoenix in high season, Visit Mesa is launching the new Adventure Explorer Passport in partnership with Wildjoy – one of the state’s leading outdoor enthusiasts.
The mobile-friendly platform invites visitors to head outside and discover our desert offerings. The digital passport features a list of curated adventures, selected by Wildjoy CEO (and resident fun seeker) Lacy Cain. The list ranges from easy to moderate experiences and each one is marked by geo-coordinates making the check-in experience seamless on the passport. Guests can also download the accompanying Adventure Explorer Guide that features a detailed listing of Arizona birds, wildlife, flora, outfitter listings, and helpful tips on how to prepare for your visit to the Sonoran Desert.
The free incentive Passport can be linked to from Visit Mesa’s website and connects the user to a web-based Passport that serves as a tour of the Tonto National Forest, Superstition Mountains, area lakes and recreation points, as well as adventures in and near Mesa such as ziplining, horseback riding, off road tours, hot air ballooning, and more. Visitors, and locals have 20+ locations all clearly mapped out on the Passport and, after checking in at each geolocation, users earn points. The more points accumulated; the more adventure-related prizes guests can earn. The Passport also features links to Wildjoy videos further highlighting the adventures in the destination.
Focused on sharing the pursuit of genuine joy, Lacy Cain founded her company to push people to get out into nature and experience the power of being outdoors. Wildjoy’s online reviews and endorsements of Arizona adventures can be found throughout the Wildjoy website, blog and across their social media channels, reaching more than 500K online viewers combined.
“We are so thrilled to launch our Wildjoy x Visit Mesa Passport in one of the most explorable cities in the state,” said Wildjoy CEO and Founder Lacy Cain. “Mesa is surrounded by vast desert, mountains, lakes, and cultural hotspots that I love to tell others about in my content. It’s my hope this collaboration will inspire our residents to discover their own backyard and educate visitors about all this area has to offer them. Arizona is the best winter escape; our sunshine is our best asset this time of year.”
Visit Mesa developed the Adventure Explorer Passport to promote the many outdoor outfitters that are also springing back to life this winter with record visitor demand. Visit Mesa is already tracking increases in visitation above 2019 levels and forecasts predict domestic leisure travel to be resilient in the months ahead. According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 92% have travel plans in the next six months, tied for the highest levels seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Visit Mesa has launched a social media marketing campaign in support of the Wildjoy collaboration inviting new generations to experience what makes the desert so special and inviting.
