Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in December 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference is being held virtually from December 5-6, 2022. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a MSO group panel discussion at 3:20 p.m. ET. Michael Perlman, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information on the event, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.

  • Cowen’s 5th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held virtually from December 6-8, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in a MSO group panel discussion on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. ET. Additionally, Michael Perlman, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information on the event, please contact your Cowen representative.

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.        
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
ellen@mattio.com


