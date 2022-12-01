Submit Release
NEW COASTAL TOWNHOME COMMUNITY BY SHEA HOMES COMING SOON TO REDONDO BEACH

/EIN News/ -- REDONDO BEACH, CA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shea Homes has announced the upcoming debut of The Foundry, a unique coastal neighborhood of 36 three-story townhomes situated in sunny Redondo Beach, one of the South Bay’s most coveted areas. Construction is now underway with model grand opening anticipated for early 2023.

Life at The Foundry epitomizes beach and city living at its best. Located just 2 ½ miles from the scenic shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, homeowners will enjoy easy access to ocean breezes and laidback surf-town vibes plus upscale shopping, entertainment, and oceanfront dining at their fingertips.

California sunsets come standard at The Foundry: the community’s signature rooftop decks are designed for skygazing – and included with every townhome. Inside, beautifully flowing floorplans range from approximately 1,881 to 2,251 square feet, with two to four spacious bedrooms and up to three baths. Thoughtful flex rooms and lofts create seamless spaces for home offices or workout areas, and two-car garages offer added convenience and extra storage. Base pricing is anticipated to start from the Low $1 Millions.

“When designing The Foundry, we centered every detail on lifestyle,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “From enjoying a glass of wine on the deck to having stores within walking distance from home, our goal was to create a neighborhood that offered the features and amenities that today’s home shoppers crave the most – in one of SoCal’s most sought-after coastal locations.”

In addition to the local beaches and attractions, The Foundry is located just a half mile from the historic Columbia Park, a 52-acre recreational space, six miles from renowned Rancho Palos Verdes, and 19 miles from downtown Los Angeles. “Homeowners will find that The Foundry is a home base for all of their SoCal adventures,” added Ellerman.

For more information, including construction updates and the latest grand opening information, join the Interest List at www.SheaHomes.com or call our Online Sales Representatives at 866.OWN.SHEA.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

