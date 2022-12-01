Submit Release
Indiana Land Resources Council Meeting - Nov. 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 22, 2022) — The Indiana Land Resources Council will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Teachers Credit Union building in the first floor meeting room (1 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

The ILRC was created in state law (IC 15-12-5) to assist local and state decision-makers with land use tools and policies. The ILRC is composed of representatives from county and municipal governments, home building and land development, business, environmental interests, soil and water conservation districts and forestry, as well as a land use expert and a farmer. The ILRC’s mission is to evaluate all types of land use.

ABOUT ISDA The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) reports to Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. Major responsibilities include advocacy for Indiana agriculture at the local, state and federal level, managing soil conservation programs, promoting economic development and agricultural innovation, serving as a regulatory ombudsman for agricultural businesses, and licensing grain firms throughout the state.

