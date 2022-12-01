75th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse
About this Event
INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 16, 2022) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler will participate in the 75th Indiana State Poultry Association's annual poultry presentation. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state's poultry producers.
WHAT
75th Indiana State Poultry Association annual poultry presentation
WHO
- Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
- Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director
- Rebecca Joniskan, President of the Indiana State Poultry Association
WHEN
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET
WHERE
Indiana Statehouse - South Atrium. (200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204)
###