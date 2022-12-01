Submit Release
75th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 16, 2022) Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler will participate in the 75th Indiana State Poultry Association's annual poultry presentation. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state's poultry producers.  

WHAT

75th Indiana State Poultry Association annual poultry presentation

WHO

  • Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch 
  • Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director  
  • Rebecca Joniskan, President of the Indiana State Poultry Association

WHEN

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET 

WHERE

Indiana Statehouse - South Atrium. (200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204)

###

