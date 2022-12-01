Anti-wrinkle Cream Market is Projected to Reach USD 13.87 billion in 2028

Anti-wrinkle Cream Market is expected to reach USD 13.87 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Anti-wrinkle Cream Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Anti-wrinkle Cream Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Consumer demand for more effective products

Development of new products in the personal care industry

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Anti-wrinkle Cream Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Product Type

by Application Type

by Region

Anti-wrinkle Cream Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The Anti-wrinkle Cream Market has been divided into Hyper & Supermarkets, Online, Specialty Stores, and Convenience Stores. Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Because of the availability of many products at varying costs Furthermore, stores such as Marks & Spencer's provide regular discounts, which contributes to the segment's growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Asia-Pacific Anti-wrinkle Cream Market accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. Face Shop, Innisfree, and Soko Glam are among the key companies in this region. Rising pollution levels and UV radiation exposure have resulted in a rise in demand for anti-wrinkle products in this region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Anti-wrinkle Cream Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Procter & Gamble Co.

PHYTOMER

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Unilever PLC

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

L’Oréal Paris

ZO Skin Health, Inc

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Anti-wrinkle Cream Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

