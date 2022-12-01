Bratz and Trailblazing Fashion Brand Mowalola Collab on New Premium, Limited-Edition Dolls

Fan-Favorite Bratz® Dolls Receive Rebellious and Avant-Garde Makeover Sure to Ignite Collectors’ Inner Drip GaWD

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, announced today a collaboration between its popular fashion doll brand, Bratz® and the London-based, new-gen fashion brand, MOWALOLA, on a haute fashion doll collection. Mowalola and MGA have reimagined two distinct Bratz Collector dolls featuring fan favorite characters Jade and Felicia who wear unique pieces designed exclusively for this collab. The limited-edition dolls perfectly capture the youthful, experimental, and fashion-forward spirit of both brands. Building on the success of several collaborations tied to the Bratz 21st birthday earlier this year, MGA’s partnership with Mowalola demonstrates Bratz continued expansion into the fashion space and beyond.

“Mowalola is recognized for bold, creative looks that focus on diversity and embracing individuality without rules, a sentiment that is shared by Bratz and MGA Entertainment at large,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment.

Bratz characters Jade and Felicia have received a head-to-toe makeover by Mowalola, complete with ultra-detailed, head-turning looks and the signature Bratz twist. In designing the dolls, the Mowalola team drew inspiration from their favorite Bratz collections from the past 21 years, including Tokyo A Go-Go™, Pretty ‘N’ Punk™, Treasures and Live in Concert.

The dolls come in premium display packaging and feature two detailed outfits each complete with embellishments, a pair of shoes, handbag, accessories, and a certificate of authenticity. Jade and Felicia flaunt progressive and playful new fashions as well as several iconic pieces that fans of Mowalola will recognize, including the staple Big Bundle. Both dolls embrace Mowalola’s transgressive aesthetic. Jade wears a mesh yellow ‘STAR LAVA’ dress with red pleather stars and platform sandals with knee-high socks. She also comes with a pleather 'ILLUSION' mini dress and additional bold fashion pieces for mix and match looks. Felicia wears a red pleather 'MTV' zip-up jacket and skirt with the Mowalola logo, a white star-shaped ‘5 STAR' pleather top, and ‘POISON PLEASER' platform boots. She also comes with an additional outfit and accessories, including the iconic ‘GLAM GECKO BUNDLE’ bag.

In designing the collector dolls, Mowalola Ogunlesi, Creative Director and Founder of Mowalola, aimed to break subcultures and boundaries by pushing for “firsts” in the doll space, resulting in dolls with distinct graphic lines, bold brows, mismatched eyes, horned hair, and unique features.

The Bratz x Mowalola premium, limited-edition collector dolls are available online at Walmart, Target, Amazon and at Mowalola.com. To stay up-to-date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content check out the official website Bratz.com and social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.





About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the world's fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Micro Games of America™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn.

About MOWALOLA

Helmed by designer and multifaceted Nigerian creative Mowalola Ogunlesi, MOWALOLA is the new-gen fashion brand that has found critical and commercial acclaim whilst simultaneously building a vibrant world and home for its progressive and playful designs. Filtering its subjects through a lens of futuristic, neo-psychedelia, Mowalola deconstructs maximalist glam throughout its cohesive display of ready-to-wear and cross-cultural influences. The brand's willingness to experiment with seemingly disparate allusions -- eroticism, club culture and African influences -- continues to position it as a catalytic provocateur with a vision that is truly singular and ever-evolving. https://mowalola.com |@mowalola

###

Attachments

MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment news@mgae.com Gia Kuan For Mowalola info@mowalola.com gia@giakuan.com