Third U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting

On Monday, December 5, the United States will host the European Union for the third Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The U.S. delegation will be led by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The EU delegation will be led by European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

During the meeting, the co-chairs will emphasize the importance of the transatlantic relationship and the need to reach economically meaningful outcomes for citizens and economies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Open press events and credential registration information are below. All events will be held at the E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory at the University of Maryland, College Park (4462 Stadium Drive, College Park, MD 20740).

TTC Ministerial Events

The following events will feature the five TTC co-chairs at the IDEA Factory. Please register here and indicate which events you would like to attend. Event location and logistical details will be provided at a later date to registered media.

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: U.S.-EU Strategic Discussion
    • Press: Camera spray at the top of the event; open to registered media.
  • 12:45 p.m. ET: TTC Stakeholder Dialogue
    • Press: Due to space limitations in the room, a press pool will be formed after RSVPs are collected. Those in the pool will be contacted in advance of the event.
    • This event will be live-streamed on the State Department homepage and Youtube channel.​
  • 2:20 p.m. ET: Press Gaggle
    • Press: Open to registered media.
    • This event will be live-streamed on the State Department homepage and Youtube channel.​

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the Departments Information for Journalists page.

