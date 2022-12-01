Submit Release
NCQA Introduces Quality Compass® Exchange Data File

Dataset includes Exchange health plan performance data, making it possible for payers, government and others to benchmark and assess Exchange plans

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced the inaugural Quality Compass® Exchange Data File, which provides insight into quality improvement and benchmarks through health plan performance data on Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) and Pharmacy Quality Alliance measures in the CMS Quality Rating System scoring program. 

The Quality Compass Exchange Data File includes valuable health plan performance data and benchmarks for 264 Exchange plans nationwide. Quality Compass 2022 Exchange includes Exchange/Marketplace data from measurement year 2021. 

"The point of Exchange plans is to make health insurance more accessible to consumers. This comprehensive data source brings insight into the quality and performance of Exchange health plans, so people know what they're getting and where to find good care," said NCQA Assistant Vice President, External Relations, Andy Reynolds. "NCQA exists to improve health care, and Quality Compass Exchange is a key tool to support that goal. This product can also help health plans, government agencies and health IT firms monitor performance and make smart business decisions." 

Quality Compass is an indispensable tool used for conducting competitor analysis, examining quality improvement and benchmarking plan performance.

To learn more about the Quality Compass Exchange Data File, or to submit an order, call NCQA customer support at 888-275-7585 or order online via www.store.ncqa.org/data-and-reports

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

