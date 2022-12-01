Wolf Eyewear joins Eye Recommend Network
Wolf Eyewear North America & Canada today announced that it is a partner supplier with Eye Recommend, a cooperative network of Canadian independent optometrists
As a relative newcomer to the Canadian market, we are delighted to bring our many years of experience working with independent opticians in the UK to the Eye Recommend network across Canada.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf Eyewear North America and Canada, a subsidiary of Wolf Eyewear Limited, a British family-run firm, today announced that it is a partner supplier with Eye Recommend, a cooperative network of independent optometrists across Canada.
— Tom Crampton, Sales Director, Wolf Eyewear North America and Canada
For over 12 years, Wolf Eyewear has been supplying independent opticians with bold, beautiful frames with creative laminates, colourful metals, and myopia control frames for children. In the UK, their reputation for providing the best possible service combined with competitive pricing means they are the go-to brand for independent opticians.
With eyewear designed to stand out from the crowd, made from materials built to last, and available in various shapes, colours and styles, Wolf Eyewear has a wide range of options for any Canadian optometrist.
Tom Crampton, Sales Director, Wolf Eyewear North America and Canada, said, "as a relative newcomer to the Canadian market, we are delighted to bring our many years of experience working with independent opticians in the UK. With offers like no minimum orders, 1-1 swap outs and online ordering, we can work closely with you to ensure the best products for your stores".
Lee Raffey, CEO of Eye Recommend, added: "We are delighted to welcome Wolf Eyewear to our cooperative and to enhance the benefits to our members".
If you are interested in learning more about Wolf Eyewear, contact Tom Crampton by email tomcrampton@wolfeyewear.com
Elliot Banks
Fortico Media
+44 20 3983 3040
email us here