Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,845 in the last 365 days.

Blade Air Mobility to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced that Rob Wiesenthal, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/

Media Relations
Lee Gold
Press@Blade.com

Investor Relations
Ravi Jani
Investors@Blade.com

Source: Blade Air Mobility, Inc


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blade Air Mobility to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.