Ecora Resources PLC to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecora Resources PLC (LSE: ECOR, TSX: ECOR, OTCQX: ECRAF), based in London, focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to enabling a sustainable future



Recent Company Highlights

$185m acquisition of an advanced development stage copper and nickel royalty portfolio from South32, largely financed from record portfolio contribution

~$180m of liquidity available to finance further growth opportunities, including the residual LIORC stake of ~$23m and ~$7m of treasury shares

OZ Minerals announced on 23 September that it has taken a Final Investment Decision on the West Musgrave copper and nickel project in Australia where Ecora holds a 2% royalty on the project, first production is targeted for H2 2025

Brazilian Nickel PLC announced on 5 July 2022 the commencement of production from the small scale PNP1000 plant at the Piauí Nickel Project in Brazil where Anglo Pacific holds a 1.25% royalty on the project

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora’s shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: ECRAF).

