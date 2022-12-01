Calibration Services Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Testing and Measuring Instruments

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global calibration services market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What is a calibration service?

Calibration services are used for measuring inaccuracies and deviations in mechanical equipment. The calibration process involves comparing the readings of one piece of equipment to another previously calibrated device. It is carried out on a regular basis to ensure optimum performance, detect potential faults in an instrument and improve productivity. Calibration service providers offer on-site calibration, fast turnaround, calibration documentation and in-house contract lab services. As a result, these services are utilized in various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, communications, and electronics.

Covid-19 Impact:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the calibration services market is rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for testing and measuring instruments. Furthermore, a rising need for maintaining instruments and machinery is boosting the market growth. In line with this, organizations are largely using calibration services for in-house standardization of equipment and to ensure the efficiency of their products. This factor is further supporting the growth of the market.

The report has segmented on the basis of Service Type, Calibration Type, end-use Industry and geography.

By Service Type:

In-House

OEMs

Third-Party Service

By Calibration Type:

Electrical

Mechanical

Thermodynamic

Physical/Dimensional

Others

By End Use Industry:

Electronics Manufacturing

Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Precision Calibration Inc., Optical Test and Calibration Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Simco Electronics, Sulzer AG, Tradinco Instruments, Transcat Inc. and Trescal Holdings Inc.

