Nemaura Medical to Present at the Planet MIcroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, England, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022 being held on December 6 – 8, 2022.



Presentation Date: December 7, 2022

Time: 9:00am EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47190

Dr. Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To attend the conference and request a meeting, register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

