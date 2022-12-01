Tech-Driven Distribution Platform Announces $1T Goal

DFD Partners' BIG Initiative highlights its commitment to democratizing and diversifying asset management once and for all

DFD Partners, a data-driven, tech platform and marketplace, that connects unique, diverse and differentiated asset managers with a product fit to allocators and advisors with a product need, is pleased to announce the launch of its "BIG Initiative." Effective tomorrow, December 2, DFD Partners will officially kick off the initiative, named BIG for "bridging the investment gap," with a goal to raise one trillion dollars among diverse managers to bridge the investment gap by 2030.

"With demographics rapidly shifting, and the face, background and profile of wealth changing before our eyes, clients are now demanding their investments align more closely with who they are culturally, morally, and what their mission is," said Devon Drew, CEO of DFD Partners.

With only 1.4% of globally managed assets being managed by diverse-owned firms and women and Black, Indigenous and people of color fund managers having a more difficult time raising assets than their non-diverse counterparts, DFD Partners' initiative works to highlight talented managers that can't effectively compete in today's environment.

"It's imperative that asset management adapts to better serve client needs, which means being critical on how they use data," said Bilal Little, President of DFD Partners. "There is tremendous business risk for both advisors and asset managers by not offering differentiated investment solutions and a more customized client experience."

DFD Partners is dedicated to providing a tech-enabled platform for asset managers who are looking for cost effective scale, and was founded on the premise that diversity in gender, background, asset class and generation drives inclusion.

In addition to the BIG Initiative, DFD Partners is also unveiling the first episode of its Verified Alpha podcast, a podcast that resources the now and next generation of financial professionals while amplifying investment managers stories and insights. The first episode, "Staying Ahead of Inflation: The Case for Real Assets," will be available in live webinar form and later as a podcast. It will feature May Tong, CFA, Portfolio Manager of the Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund. CE credits are available for CFAs, CFPs and CIMAs. Registration information to listen live can be found here.

Also happening tomorrow, Friday, December 2, DFD Partners is hosting an Art Basel event for fund managers, advisors, allocators and accredited investors. The event takes place from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm ET at the SLS Brickell Altitude Pool Deck in Miami. Registration information can be found here.

About DFD Partners

DFD Partners is a SaaS platform and marketplace, which leverages data and ai to support asset managers that are looking for cost effective scale.

