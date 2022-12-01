Masterbatch Market is Forecasted to Worth USD 18.78 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

An increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries are key factors drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Masterbatch market was valued at USD 12.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.78 Billion by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Masterbatch is an additive for plastic used for either coloring plastics or imparting other properties to the plastic. It is a concentrated mixture of pigments or additives encapsulated during the heating process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into granular shaped beads. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. Various types of carrier polymers such as PA (Polyamide), PE (Polyethylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene) and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). These help in improving acceptance and dispersion of wide range of plastic additives and functional fillers. Master batches come in various types namely white, black, color and additive. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. The production of Masterbatch takes place, mainly, in six steps: weighing, mixing, twin screw extruding, cutting and cooling, sieving and bagging.

Masterbatches are already premixed compositions and thus, their use alleviates the issues with the additive or colorant clumping or insufficient dispersion. Masterbatches have had an increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries. This, has been the key driving factor for the market. However, in comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and their lead time is also longer. Another restraining factor of this market is the existence of stringent environmental regulations due to the non-biodegradability of plastic.

Major companies Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Ampacet, Masterbatching Technologies LLP, Coperion, Global Colors Ltd., Penn Colors and Plastiblends India Ltd.

Further key findings of the report suggest that

It is used to impart color and strengthen the properties of plastic. Masterbatch helps plastics improve a lot of physical properties such as toughness, flexural stiffness, adhesion, printability etc.

Several consumer goods manufacturers today are opting for attractive packaging to their products in order to attract customers. This has played in favor of the Masterbatch markets.

Masterbatches are available in solid forms as well as liquid forms.

In comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and have a longer lead time. This acts as one of the challenging factors.

Most companies, also, offer filler masterbatches which are further divided into several types as per their functionalities. For instance, UV masterbatches are filled with UV stabilizers and are used in products that are to be exposed in open sunlight. Such products include irrigation pipes, garden furniture, agriculture greenhouse films etc. Antioxidants masterbatch is used to protect polymers from degradation at high temperatures. Optical brightener Masterbatch is used to impart a final white brightness without any blue tone, as opposed to that of white type of masterbatch.

Segments covered in the report:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Black

White

Colour

Additive

Filler

UV

Optical Brightener

Anti-oxidants

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Consumer good

Carrier Polymer (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

PA

PE

PP

PET

PVC

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Due to its characteristics & capabilities that enhance colour, masterbatch is largely employed in polymers. Global demand for masterbatch products is being driven by rising polymer material use in industries like agriculture, consumer goods, and transportation. The market demand in a number of end-user industries would increase due to excellent characteristics and rising product advancements.

Key Attentions of Masterbatch Market Report:

The report offers a complete and broad perspective on the global Masterbatch Market.

The market statistics depicted in the various Masterbatch Market segments give a complete picture of the industry.

The market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of the Masterbatch Market are analyzed in detail.

The report will aid in the analysis of key competitive market scenarios and Masterbatch Market dynamics.

Major players, Masterbatch Market key companies, investment feasibility, and study of new market entrants are offered.

The scope of development of the Masterbatch Market in each market segment is covered in this report.

The macro and microeconomic factors that influence the Masterbatch Market progress are detailed in this report.

The upstream and downstream components of the Masterbatch Market and a complete value chain are explained.

