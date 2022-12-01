Event Management Platform Market to Grow with 11+% CAGR to Reach $60,011Bn by 2028;Global Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The Event Management Platform Market is projected to reach US$ 60,011.52 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners announces the release of the report "Event Management Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Application, and End User,". Event Management Platform Market is projected to reach US$ 60,011.52 million by 2028 from US$ 31,236.76 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Gamification of Events to Engage a Larger Audience to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Event Management Platform Market during 2022–2028

Gamification is the process of creating game-like systems around content by creating teams, rewarding points for tasks, tracking completion, and many more. Organizations across various industries are focusing on gamification to create high-quality experiences through events. Event organizers are using gamification as a tool to boost the engagement of attendees. Event gamification is the creation of game mechanics that provides attendees an edge by offering a unique event experience. Event gamification enables organizers to attain event goals and create a fun-filled memorable experience for event attendees. It works based on accessing attendees' emotions and offers various benefits, such as creating a relaxed atmosphere for attendees, boosting attendees' confidence, making communication easy and effective, and generating a common purpose.

Top Leaders in the Market are:

ACTIVE Network, LLC

BigMarker

Aventri, Inc.

Bizzabo

Swapcard

Goldcast

WebEx Events

PheedLoop Inc.

Zuddl

….

Players operating in the well-competition event management platform market are mainly focused on developing advanced and efficient products.

In 2022, ACTIVE Network and accesso have entered a strategic partnership to extend the reach of the company's solutions to the ski industry.

In 2022, Bigmarker announced their virtual and hybrid event hosting updates, including enhanced RTMP streaming capacities, live badge scanner app, blocking of certain emails, restricted access, and much more.



The Segments And Sub-Section of Event Management Platform Market are shown below:

Based on component, the event management platform market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment led the market with the largest market share in 2021. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment led the market with a larger market share in 2021.

Based on application, the event management platform market is segmented into event planning, event registration and ticketing, event marketing, content management, networking management, analytics and reporting, audience engagement and communication, visitor management, venue management, virtual lobby management, and others. The event planning segment led the market with the largest market share in 2021.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into trade show organizers, event management agencies, corporates, academics, organizations, and others. The event management agencies segment led the event management platform market with the largest market share in 2021.

By geography, the event management platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). The Europe region led the event management platform market with the largest market share in 2021.



The analysis and estimations conducted via this Event Management Platform Market report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. The insights given in this Event Management Platform Market research report are established upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Event Management Platform Market

Before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, event management platforms were widely used due to the rising number of global events. The continuous rise in the frequency of corporate meetings, conferences, inductions, music concerts, exhibitions, and sports events substantially boosted the global event industry before the pandemic. The deployment of best-in-class technologies to handle the entire event propelled the industry's growth. The advent of hybrid events also aided the global events industry, supporting the event management platform market.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the event management platform market growth due to the cancelation of many events globally. The global live events industry lost over US$ 30 billion that year due to the pandemic, including US$ 9.7 billion at the box office, according to the year-end report by the live entertainment industry trade publication Pollstar.

Furthermore, the rest of the revenue loss was due to unreported events and ancillary revenues, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merchandise, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activities commonly tied to live events. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the event management platform market in 2020.

