DrKumo Earns URAC Full Accreditation in Telehealth Support Services 2.0: Technical Support Certification Program
The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare.
To achieve this FULL Accreditation, DrKumo underwent a thorough evaluation to meet the standards established by URAC. We will continue to strive for the highest standards in everything we do”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo is proud to announce that it has earned URAC full accreditation for Telehealth Support Services 2.0: Technical Support Certification Program. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this URAC full accreditation, DrKumo demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a multi-awarded Connected Health Technology leader that provides Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Disease Management Programs (DMPs). DrKumo RPM features real-time patient health data transmission from RPM medical devices to a highly secure cloud-based platform.
“By earning FULL accreditation for Telehealth Support Services 2.0: Technical Support Certification Program from URAC, DrKumo is operating on the cutting edge of healthcare technology. At our company, we are dedicated to maintaining high standards of care as we work to revolutionize connected health. We are constantly innovating and improving the way care is delivered, and we are committed to providing patients with the best possible experience. Our primary goal is to save many people’s lives through real-time continuous RPM, which allows early detection of diseases, timely medical intervention, high patient engagement, medication adherence, and better health outcomes,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. “To achieve this FULL Accreditation, DrKumo underwent a thorough evaluation to meet the standards established by URAC. We will continue to strive for the highest standards in everything we do.”
“By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, DrKumo operates on the forefront of health care delivery,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “Meeting URAC’s telehealth standards means DrKumo provides more than a platform for transaction-based appointments. It demonstrates that DrKumo leverages technologies to advance high-quality care that promotes clinical best practices, consumer protections and care continuity among patients and providers. As telehealth become a more widespread option, DrKumo distinguishes itself as an established, accredited organization committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves.”
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
