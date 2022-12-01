Scientology representative calls on all citizens, especially the youth, to honor volunteer day on 5th December

Group Scientology VMs and other volunteers in La Palma

International Volunteer Day was set aside by the UN to celebrate positive change through volunteerism. IVD 2022 theme is solidarity through volunteering

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brussels, International Volunteer Day December 5 was set aside by the United Nations to celebrate positive change through volunteerism. International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2022 is celebrated under the theme of solidarity through volunteering. This year, the UN launched program highlights “the power of our collective humanity to drive positive change through volunteerism”.

United Nations Volunteers' campaign, “Together, act now”, encourages unity and urgent action and drives outreach aimed at promoting, mobilizing and advocating for volunteerism as well as recognizing the invaluable contribution of volunteers worldwide.

“Because we must Together Act Now, there is no point in repeating what is the situation of the world today since everyone who wants can see it on the media and often even in their own cities,” said Ivan Arjona, Scientology representative to the United Nations and European institutions, “but we have to call high and clear on the need to promote, support and increase volunteering actions” continued Arjona in a statement sent to the Scientologists. “There is no question to me that volunteering, be it on drug prevention, human rights education, alphabetization, helping the needy in the streets, etc, provides a personal satisfaction comparable to nothing else, but what is really crucial is that changes the lives of those you touch”, he concluded in his message, with the purpose of inspiring all to further increase their activities in this month of December that also sees the 74th Anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

In a foreword presenting the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report, Achim Steiner(United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Toily Kurbanov, (United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme), said very clearly that “Volunteerism plays a central role in strengthening people–state relationships. It promotes better governance, helps build more equal and inclusive societies, and fosters stability. Increasingly, volunteers across the globe are forging closer partnerships with state authorities to address urgent development challenges, from climate change to ecosystem and biodiversity loss […]. As shown by the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report (SWVR) entitled Building Equal and Inclusive Societies, despite the devastating socioeconomic impacts of this pandemic, global interest in volunteering has not waned.”

It is for this reason, that Scientologists around Europe, together with people of all faiths and none, including Baha’is, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jews, Muslims, and others, are celebrating next 9th of December a whole program called “Human Rights for a Culture of Peace”, and which is celebrated in the famous Room XVIII of the Palais des Nations at UN Geneva. The program will hold panels that will contribute to having civil society and state actors engage in an increased need for cooperation.

This is precisely what the SWVR aims to enhance: “the recognition, facilitation, networking and promotion of volunteerism worldwide”. “L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, had it very clear that if we are to make this world a better place, we must act together, and it is something our current leader Mr David Miscavige continues to encourage,” said Arjona in his statement, which is precisely the motto of this UN campaign on volunteerism: #TogetherActNow.

