European Leadership University Welcomes the New Cohort of Their Master in Data Science Programme
The New Semester for the Master in Data Science and Leadership at ELU Started Last WeekAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University welcomed the new cohort for their Professional Master in Data Science and Leadership programme last week. This is a 15 to 19 months online programme with 60 credits, and the students are expected to graduate in 2024.
“Data Science has become an increasingly popular field in the past few years,” according to the spokesperson. “Since this is a new field, young individuals have plenty of chances to grow, experiment, and become leaders.”
The curriculum is extensive to ensure all students have the proper knowledge and skills before entering the professional world. The modules include Python language, Machine Learning introduction, Data Visualization, Academic Writing, and a Final Project.
ELU focuses on an engaging learning experience for the students through experiential and interactive teaching approaches. The programme includes live interactive workshops, group, individual support, and mentoring from professionals active in the industry.
The students of the Professional Master in Data Science and Leadership will also get a chance to conduct their final project in the Netherlands. Moreover, all students can benefit from the Talent Accelerator Programme, which prepares them to step into the professional world as soon as they graduate.
“Data Science industry is considered the leading job in today’s market with a high salary, demand, and job satisfaction,” concluded the spokesperson. “With our innovative teaching technique and the Talent Accelerator Programme, our graduates already have the edge over their competitors. This gives them a jump start or further in the Data Science industry with unparalleled opportunities.”
All ELU programmes, including the Master in Data Science and Leadership, are globally recognised and internationally accredited. This new cohort is set to develop interpersonal and technical skills to begin their career successfully.
