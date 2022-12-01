Teledermatology Market to reach over USD 44.54 billion by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Teledermatology Market info Teledermatology Market seg

Global teledermatology market is estimated to reach over USD 44.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.16% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Teledermatology Market (By Type (Products and Services (Teleconsultation, Telemonitoring, and Tele-education)), by Modality (Store and Forward (Asynchronous), Real Time (Synchronous), and Others (Others include Hybrid)), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Universities, and Homecare))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

Teledermatology is a robust approach that makes healthcare more accessible and cost-effective and improves patient participation dramatically. Teledermatology has grown in popularity due to the cost-cutting opportunities provided by technology. The increased prevalence of various skin diseases and the increasing usage of digital health platforms are driving the global market's expansion. Another critical element driving the adoption of teledermatology platforms is the growing number of smartphone users and internet penetration worldwide. Furthermore, the government's establishment of favourable legislative frameworks for the usage of telehealth platforms in various countries is likely to fuel the growth of the teledermatology market considerably. The global teledermatology market accelerated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The growing demand for convenient healthcare services and goods among customers is propelling the global teledermatology market forward. The increasing acceptance of telehealth platforms among customers worldwide has aided the teledermatology market expansion. The rising prevalence of skin disorders and skin-related concerns is boosting global demand for teledermatology.

Major Players in the Teledermatology Market:

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

MDLIVE

Visby Medical, Inc

Ksyos

VigNet Inc

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

3Derm

McKesson Corporation

CureSkin

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

MetaOptima

Philips Healthcare

3Gen Consulting

AMD Global Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

First Derm

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Rising demand for mobile technologies, combined with increasing patient adoption of home care and a reduction in hospital visits, is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. The product's uptake is expected to be driven by increased knowledge of teleconsultations and their benefits, such as boosting healthcare value and affordability. The growing popularity of telehealth platforms among global clients has assisted the growth of the teledermatology market, and the technology's ability to save money has increased demand for teledermatology. Furthermore, the growing frequency of skin illnesses and skin-related problems drives global demand for teledermatology.

Challenges:

Factors such as inadequate internet infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped nations, low reimbursement, connectivity issues during virtual teledermatology visits, and a shortage of accurate epidemiological data regarding skin conditions are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global teledermatology market. However, the charge, a lack of integration, a lack of sufficient data for care continuity, service awareness, and a lack of technical skills among patients all impede the market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American teledermatology market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The availability of several leading market companies, including MDLive and Dermatologists OnCall, is boosting demand for teleconsultation services. The need for teledermatology has increased due to the rising frequency of numerous skin diseases in the US. The teledermatology industry has expanded in North America due to the rising prevalence of skin issues, rising healthcare costs, and better access to healthcare institutions.

In addition, the market with the most potential is predicted to be in Asia Pacific. The increasing government attempts to improve the healthcare sector, and the expanding use of telehealth and telemedicine are the main factors propelling the growth of the teledermatology market in Asia.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2021-Hims&Hers bought Apostrophe, a dermatology start-up. This acquisition will enable Hims&Hers to provide more personalized dermatology treatments to customers.

• In March 2020-The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog released an official guideline for the usage of telemedicine in India. This would encourage the use and expansion of teledermatology systems in India.

Segmentation of Teledermatology Market-

By Type:

• Products

• Services

o Teleconsultation

o Telemonitoring

o Tele-education

By Modality:

• Store and Forward (Asynchronous)

• Real Time (Synchronous)

• Others (Others include Hybrid)

By End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Medical Universities

• Homecare

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

