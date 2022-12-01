Rennet Market to reach over USD 1112.53 million by the year 2030- InsightAce Analytics

Global Rennet Market info Global Rennet Market seg

Global rennet market is estimated to reach over USD 1112.53 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period

Key Top Players in the Rennet Market: Chr. Hansen Holding AS, AFFCO, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Intermak Inc, Punature Food Ingredient Co. Ltd, Walcovit Inc, Hebei Yoko Biotech

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 1, 2022 — InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Rennet Market By Type (Animal-Derived Rennet, Microbial Rennet, FPC-Fermentation Produced Chymosin Rennet, Vegetable Rennet), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Paste))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global rennet market is estimated to reach over USD 1112.53 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period.

Rennet, also known as coagulants, is present mainly in the digestive tracts of calves and other ruminant mammals and contains enzymes like lipase, pepsin, and pepsin chymosin. This mainly aims to filter milk into liquid whey and solid curds for cheese manufacturing. It is also a crucial component needed to make cheese. It is predicted that the rising demand for cheese will propel the expansion of the global rennet market since rennet is required to make cheese. Growing consumer preferences for rennet made from animal sources are another element driving up demand across the board for the global rennet market. However, the introduction of vaccines and the economy's slow recovery have encouraged consumer spending on goods like cheese. Leading supermarket and hypermarket chains worldwide have also developed zero-contact delivery techniques to keep their clientele. According to projections, this factor will increase consumer demand for cheese, increasing demand for rennet among the major cheese producers. Rennet manufacturers now have a new market potential thanks to improved production techniques for affordable rennet and a rise in environmental consciousness. It will lead to growth in the market for non-animal rennet.

Major Players in the Rennet Market:

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

AFFCO

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Intermak Inc

Punature Food Ingredient Co. Ltd

Walcovit Inc

Hebei Yoko Biotech Co. Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

AYASAN Food Industries AS

Calza Clemente SRL

Iran Industrial Enzymes Company

Sacco SRL

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing cheese consumption globally due to its nutritious value is helping the rennet sector. Rennet is a digestive enzyme made from a calf's intestinal lining. This obtaining rennet is used to thicken the milk and produce rennet. Rennet is vital in protein and is safe for consumption by all ages. This will have a positive influence on the global rennet market. An increasing number of businesses in the fast food and beverage product market are also anticipated to use rennets in their manufacturing processes, which will increase demand. The rennet market is anticipated to benefit from rennets' nutritional qualities.

Challenges:

Issues like the animal source of rennet are hindering the demand for rennet. People who live in communities where the cow is revered are hurting the demand for rennet because of their religious beliefs. As a result, there are issues in the rennet market. The availability of alternatives or substitutes is anticipated to be a growth inhibitor. In contrast, the rising vegetarian population is anticipated to provide a hurdle to the market's expansion throughout the projection period. The technological developments in the cheese-producing sector will present a market opportunity.

Regional Trends:

The Europe rennet market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. Rennet producers have the chance to become established in these areas. The need for rennet in European nations like Germany, France, Italy, and Russia is projected to be driven by the increasing cheese-making business, which uses cutting-edge technologies and inventive manufacturing techniques. The area has a long history of cheese production and is home to numerous well-known cheese varieties. Additionally, it is projected that the demand for cheese and the growing vegan population will propel the sales of microbial rennet. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the rennet market. Several factors, including increased urbanization, rapid assimilation of western culture, and rising disposable income, have caused a demand for cheese products.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2020.-Chymosin, sometimes referred to as rennin, was first produced by PunatureFood Ingredient Co.Ltd. in their China manufacturing facility.

• In August 2020-Renco invested several million dollars in boosting their ability to produce rennet. The business joined forces with "The Cheese Connection," a supplier of Renco's rennet in the US. The expansion strengthened Renco's product line by doubling its rennet production capacity.

Segmentation of Rennet Market-

By Type:

• Animal-Derived Rennet

• Microbial Rennet

• FPC-Fermentation Produced Chymosin Rennet

• Vegetable Rennet

By Form

• Liquid

• Powder

• Paste

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

