Romania’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Romania as you celebrate Great Union Day and remember the unification of your country more than 100 years ago.

This is a special year, as we recognize the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the United States and Romania. Our relationship is strong because it is built on shared values and a mutual commitment to peace and prosperity for our citizens and for people around the world. My visit to Bucharest earlier this week illustrates the strength of our close and continuing cooperation on many issues, including security, as we stand united with our Allies and partners in response to Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.

I wish the people of Romania a very happy national day and look forward to growing our partnership even stronger in the year ahead.