Central African Republic National Day

On behalf of the American people, I send my best wishes to all Central African people on your sixty-fourth National Day. The United States greatly values our combined efforts to promote security, stability, and prosperity in the Central African Republic.

Our relationship with the Central African Republic is based on shared commitment to democratic principles, including an independent judiciary. As our founders put forth at the outset of our own journey toward independence, we believe that every man, woman, and child has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These pursuits can only be accomplished through strong institutions to support justice, peace and stability.

In the coming year, it is my sincere hope that together, the United States and the Central African Republic will build a lasting peace and witness the dawning of an age of progress.

