Over 700 South Africans Graduate From Skills Development Program

It taught me to be selfless and do all I can to help society because it is the right thing to do—not just to get paid.”KYALAMI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, an exceptional 700 attendees graduated from a skills development program called Tools for Life delivered at the Castle Kyalami by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. Wanting to improve their own lives, schools, communities, etc., and having completed all 19 Tools for Life courses, it is with pride that over 700 people attended the graduation, thrilled with their achievement and ready to start improving their area to create a better South Africa now that they have those practical tools under their belts.
The participants came from all backgrounds: educators from all levels, government officials, municipal leaders, community developers, early childhood practitioners, university professors, business leaders, pastors, social workers, nurses, police officers, and agri-preneurs from all over Gauteng - all trained very hard to learn those very timely practical skills. Those skills included how to resolve conflicts, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, tackling learning barriers, improving the quality of education, communication, business ethics, improving self-confidence, how to achieve goals, successful relations, public relations, financial ethics, overcoming drug abuse, and many more needed to be successful in improving the current conditions that plague our country.
Noticing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the country, the well-known NPO-Scientology Volunteer Ministers decided to contribute to rebuilding South Africa by empowering individuals with practical life skills they can use to rebuild their lives and the country. “Many of the previous graduates of this program have since opened successful farms, successful business, improved their employment opportunism, changed quality of education and more. Their successes make the important point that these simple but powerful skills work,” said Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who conducted these training sessions.
Mr. Hlayisi opened the ceremony with words of encouragement. “Each and every one now has the ability to achieve many great deeds that will benefit society. In the words of the late Nelson Mandela, “Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom”.”
Reverend Phampha William Ramodike, Deputy Principal from Limpopo, used the skills learned in the program to improve the quality of education in his school and succeeded in getting the highest passing school in his district! Asked to address the crowd, he said, “Without the Tools for Life, it is difficult to create a better life. But we CAN MAKE THINGS HAPPEN with those! I have successfully applied these 19 Tools for Life and changed the lives of the people in my community. It is up to us to use them to create a better society. We are going to go out there and make things happen instead of waiting for things to happen.” Excited, the crowd cheered and agreed with him.
In continuing his inspirational speech, he added, “I want to personally thank Scientology Volunteer Ministers for granting us this wonderful opportunity to help. They have equipped us with the tools to be councilors for our people. They have given us the tools to get our kids off drugs. They have given us the tools to solve conflicts, mend marriages and restore hope to our country. All of us in this auditorium are now capable of great deeds and we will achieve them by applying what we learned”.
This was followed by Ms. Pamela Nqini, a senior executive from Family Tree Holdings. “Those courses have changed me deeply. Those have taught me to take responsibility for society because it is the right thing to do and not because I want to be praised. It taught me to be selfless and do all I can to help society because it is the right thing to do—not just to get paid. This has been the greatest journey our organization has ever embarked on and today we feel worthy to be granted this opportunity to save our country. Thank you very much for this valuable knowledge.”
An education specialist graduating also expressed her joy and said, “This training is for the community but is also a self-empowerment program first and foremost and that is what we need. This really is a very special day. I am so happy to be back here graduating”.
A bishop who has trained in this program before said, “I never thought I would witness such an achievement. This room is really packed with change-makers of the world. It’s a sea of heroes.” He added, “I remember my first training here. The program has evolved so much since then. I am proud of how Scientology Volunteer Ministers have empowered our people in so many different communities. I know how much my life has changed since the Tools for Life and seeing this room packed like this, shows me we have reached a new level of change in our society.”
A community development leader from the City of Tshwane also said, “I am so proud to be part of this program. It has really impacted me and my way of operating. “
The well-attended ceremony ended on a high note, as the graduates were already making plans on how they would change their society after this training.
Hlayisi concluded that by providing practical tools to the community, he feels it will create confident leaders. “We can improve society and other conditions by working together.”
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers have so far trained over 12’000 South Africans who all completed the 19 Tools for Life courses written by renowned humanitarian, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard and they are continuing their path in creating more.
