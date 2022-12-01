Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,140 in the last 365 days.

Free move tickets for the screening of Jack Taylor: The Enterprise

Navy pilot turned multimillion-dollar businessman – that was Jack Taylor. We will be screening the film Jack Taylor: The Enterprise, which shares the story of the founder of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, from his time in the military and beyond. On December 4, 1:30pm in Historic Hangar 79, hear more about his life and dedication to this country with a distinguished group of panelists.

  • Daniel Martinez, Historian and TV Personality
  • Tim Gray, President, World War II Foundation
  • Chike Okonkwo, Actor and World War II Foundation Ambassador
  • Jack Holder, Decorated Navy Veteran

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jack-taylor-the-enterprise-screening-tickets-470733726247

You just read:

Free move tickets for the screening of Jack Taylor: The Enterprise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.