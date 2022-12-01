Free move tickets for the screening of Jack Taylor: The Enterprise

Navy pilot turned multimillion-dollar businessman – that was Jack Taylor. We will be screening the film Jack Taylor: The Enterprise, which shares the story of the founder of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, from his time in the military and beyond. On December 4, 1:30pm in Historic Hangar 79, hear more about his life and dedication to this country with a distinguished group of panelists.

Daniel Martinez, Historian and TV Personality

Tim Gray, President, World War II Foundation

Chike Okonkwo, Actor and World War II Foundation Ambassador

Jack Holder, Decorated Navy Veteran

