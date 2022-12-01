Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Statement in Support of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15

LINCOLN -- Today, Senators Fischer and Sasse, along with a bipartisan set of 11 other senators, introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. If enacted, the bill would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.



“Thank you, Senators Fischer and Sasse, for introducing a federal solution to our U.S. energy problem,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraska has proven that higher blends of ethanol can be safely used in vehicle models old as 2001, making it an accessible energy source to many Americans. If we are to be serious about saving drivers money at the pump, cleaning up the environment, and pursuing domestic energy security, we must embrace year-round E15 as a stable, realistic part of the solution.”

This is a measure Gov. Ricketts has long advocated for. Last spring, Gov. Ricketts joined seven governors of leading ethanol-producing states on a letter to the EPA to formally request the sale of E15 year-round, without restriction. Additionally, Governor Ricketts has had numerous conversations with the oil, gas, and ethanol industries and other government officials to find agreement on a permanent federal solution. This legislation reflects that consensus.

Nebraska is the #2 ethanol producer in the U.S., with a capacity to produce 2.6 billion gallons a year. If Congress steps up to make year-round E15 use permanent, Nebraska will be ready to help fill that need.