Infertility Treatment Market Size will reach USD $2,627.3 Million in 2030| Cooper Companies, Vitrolife, Thermo Fischer

Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility Treatment Market Trend, Size, And Forecast Analysis

The projected market value of the Global Infertility Treatment Market is USD $ 1,400.5 Mn in 2022. It is expected to grow at a rate of CAGR 6.5% over the forecast period and will reach USD $ 2,627.3 Mn in 2030.

Infertility Treatment Market Overview 2022-2030

The declining fertility rate, an increasing number of fertility clinics around the world, technological advances, and increased public-private investment, funds, and grants are the main drivers of growth in the infertility market. Market growth will be limited by the high costs of assisted reproduction technology procedures in developed countries and the unsupportive government regulations regarding certain infertility treatment options.

Global fertility rates are expected to fall to 2.4 children per female by 2030, and to 2.2 children by 2050. The declining fertility rate has resulted in a significant rise in demand for fertility treatment products that can determine the fertility window for males and women.

Restraints: The high costs of assisted reproductive technology in developed countries. Every year, thousands of cycles for ART procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF), are performed worldwide. Due to a lack of reimbursement policies, the cost of IVF treatment can vary from one country to another. This market is being held back by a lack of insurance coverage, as well as a poor reimbursement system in certain parts of the globe.

The Major Infertility Treatment Market Economic Outlook

Important Key Segments Of the Infertility Treatment Market:

Major Infertility Treatment Market By Type:

Clomiphene

Metformin

Hormone injections

Major Infertility Treatment Market By Applications:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Top Infertility Treatment Industry Key Players:

Cooper Companies

Vitrolife

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Irvine Scientific

Regional Analysis Of The Infertility Treatment Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Impact Of Covid-19 On the Current Infertility Treatment Market:

